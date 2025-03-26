Havildar Qaiser Khan Jadoon laid to rest with military honors after martyrdom in Tirah operation

Havildar Qaiser Khan Jadoon embraced martyrdom during a military operation in Tirah Valley

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Havildar Qaiser Khan Jadoon embraced martyrdom during a military operation in Tirah Valley.

His sacrifice for the nation was honored with military protocol as his funeral took place in his hometown Salhad Abbottabad.

The funeral prayer of the martyred soldier was offered at the Salahad funeral ground, where a large number of people, including family members, friends, fellow soldiers and local residents, gathered to pay their last respects.

With tears in their eyes and pride in their hearts, they bid farewell to a brave son of the soil.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a salute in honor of the martyr.

The coffin of Havildar Qaiser Khan Jadoon was wrapped in the national flag, symbolizing his ultimate sacrifice for the country.