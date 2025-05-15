Open Menu

Hawala Hundi, Three Suspects Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 11:05 PM

The FIA Lahore Zone unearthed an international network involved in Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange while arresting three suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The FIA Lahore Zone unearthed an international network involved in Hawala Hundi and illegal Currency

exchange while arresting three suspects.

According to the FIA Corporate Crime Circle here, the FIA conducted a raid on Race Course Road during which three suspects Muhammad Mohsin, Mubeen Rashid and Zahid were arrested red-handed.

The FIA sources said, the arrested persons were found to be connected to the international network of illegal currency exchange and Hawala Hundi.

They said that initial investigations had revealed that other accomplices of the suspects were running the Hawala Hundi network from abroad.

During the operation, 12.38 million rupees , 20,110 British Pounds, 457 Saudi Riyals and 167 US Dollars were

also recovered from the suspects, they informed.

