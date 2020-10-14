Hawaldar Tanveer laid to rest

Pakistan Army's Shaheed Hawaldar Tanveer Ahmed was laid to rest with complete state honour in his native graveyard in village Baachhali, Shakargarh tehsil here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army's Shaheed Hawaldar Tanveer Ahmed was laid to rest with complete state honour in his native graveyard in village Baachhali, Shakargarh tehsil here .

Local senior officials of the Pak Army and a large number of people attended his funeral.

They laid floral wreaths on his grave and offered Feteha for his eternal peace.

Hawaldar Tanveer Ahmed was martyred by the terrorists near Bajor Agency along the Pak-Afghan border yesterday.