Hawker Hit To Death By Bus

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Hawker hit to death by bus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A hawker was hit to death by a bus near General Bus Stand, in the area of Civil Lines police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 52-year-old hawker Rafiq, son of Siraj Din of D-Type Colony, was trying to receive honorarium from a bus conductor when he reportedly slipped and the running bus ran him down.

As a result, Rafiq received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took body into custody and started investigation, he added.

