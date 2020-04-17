UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hawkers Demand Financial Package

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:56 PM

Hawkers demand financial package

The Hawkers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday urged the government to announce a package for the newspaper sellers, who were facing financial problems due to the lockdown imposed for curbing the coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Hawkers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday urged the government to announce a package for the newspaper sellers, who were facing financial problems due to the lockdown imposed for curbing the coronavirus.

The officer-bearers of the association told the media that majority of newspaper selling stalls were closed while most of the hawkers were confined to their homes. They appealed to the government to give them financial assistance to cope with the situation

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

1 hour ago

122,550 tonnes of vegetables produced by Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Call centre firm accused of virus barrier breaches ..

3 minutes ago

32 new corona positive cases reported in Balochist ..

3 minutes ago

Malians head to polls, braving conflict and corona ..

3 minutes ago

Teenager killed in road mishap in Hafizabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.