Hawkers demand financial package

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Hawkers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday urged the government to announce a package for the newspaper sellers, who were facing financial problems due to the lockdown imposed for curbing the coronavirus.

The officer-bearers of the association told the media that majority of newspaper selling stalls were closed while most of the hawkers were confined to their homes. They appealed to the government to give them financial assistance to cope with the situation