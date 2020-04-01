Hawkers for inclusion in relief package list

(@FahadShabbir)

Newspaper Sellers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged provincial and federal government to include hawkers in the relief package

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Newspaper Sellers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged provincial and Federal government to include hawkers in the relief package.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, President of the association, Muhamamd Fayaz said that newspapers sellers are also affected due to lockdown in the aftermath of corona spread.

He said that most of the hawkers are a life living below poverty line and they should be considered for giving relief package and assistance.

He said that in existing situation it s very difficult for hawkers to meet both ends adding they should be provided help in this unprecedented situation.