Hawkins inaugurates e-vehicles R&D center at LUMS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) United States (US) Consul General to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins inaugurated e-mobility Research and Development (R&D) center at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering at the Lahore University of Management and Science here on Tuesday.

The project has been jointly funded by the United States government and the LUMS and is established as part of the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, a collaborative effort to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable development.

The R&D center aims to help promote widespread use of electric vehicles in Pakistan by supporting advancements in locally designed electric vehicles, battery solutions, associated electronics, and technical standards.

“Today’s event marks the latest milestone in a decades-long partnership between the United States and LUMS,” U.

S. Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins said. “Just as the United States supported LUMS during its founding, we are pleased to support LUMS as it takes on today’s modern challenges and opportunities through innovative research and education efforts.”

Present at the event were representatives from LUMS, EV and battery manufacturing industry, and USAID’s Power Sector Improvement Activity.

LUMS Provost Dr. Tariq Jadoon offered words of appreciation for the U.S. government’s ongoing support toward achieving a clean, efficient, and reliable energy sector in Pakistan and for laying a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in partnership with the private sector in the country.