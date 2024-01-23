Hawkins Inaugurates E-vehicles R&D Center At LUMS
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 09:35 PM
United States (US) Consul General to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins inaugurated e-mobility Research and Development (R&D) center at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering at the Lahore University of Management and Science here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) United States (US) Consul General to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins inaugurated e-mobility Research and Development (R&D) center at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering at the Lahore University of Management and Science here on Tuesday.
The project has been jointly funded by the United States government and the LUMS and is established as part of the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, a collaborative effort to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable development.
The R&D center aims to help promote widespread use of electric vehicles in Pakistan by supporting advancements in locally designed electric vehicles, battery solutions, associated electronics, and technical standards.
“Today’s event marks the latest milestone in a decades-long partnership between the United States and LUMS,” U.
S. Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins said. “Just as the United States supported LUMS during its founding, we are pleased to support LUMS as it takes on today’s modern challenges and opportunities through innovative research and education efforts.”
Present at the event were representatives from LUMS, EV and battery manufacturing industry, and USAID’s Power Sector Improvement Activity.
LUMS Provost Dr. Tariq Jadoon offered words of appreciation for the U.S. government’s ongoing support toward achieving a clean, efficient, and reliable energy sector in Pakistan and for laying a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in partnership with the private sector in the country.
Recent Stories
Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not limited to election campaign
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan
Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA
Commissioner inspects cleanliness arrangements in Raja Bazaar area
Sindh Premier League to begin from Jan 25
Syria, Uzbekistan into Asian Cup last 16 as China go out
Jointly funded E-Mobility center at LUMS aims to drive electric vehicle innovati ..
Stocks mixed after Wall Street records, all eyes on earnings
Israel proposes pause in fighting as part of hostage deal: Axios
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated
Hamas health ministry says Israeli tanks fire on Gaza hospital
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not limited to election campaign1 minute ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA1 minute ago
-
Commissioner inspects cleanliness arrangements in Raja Bazaar area1 minute ago
-
Jointly funded E-Mobility center at LUMS aims to drive electric vehicle innovation in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir1 hour ago
-
Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs1 hour ago
-
HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges1 hour ago
-
Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday2 hours ago
-
FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of students2 hours ago
-
Police organize training workshops for election security2 hours ago
-
Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM2 hours ago