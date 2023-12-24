Hawkins shares joy with orphan children at SOS village

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) United States Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins brought joy and happiness to the disadvantaged orphan children when she visited the charity SOS Children's Village under 'Marines Toys for Tots' programme here on Sunday.

The US marines distributed gifts of books and toys among little boys and girls of the SOS Village and held a 'story-telling session' besides taking part in different sports a day before the Christmas.

Talking to APP Kristin Hawkins said the Marines Toys for Tots programme works beyond religious ties, adding that all religions teach love for children and US Marines have been visiting these orphan SOS Village children for the past two years.

Consul General Hawkins intermingled with little boys and girls and played different sport including badminton.

Later, she shared table for lunch with the children and exchanged pleasantries during a four-hour stay at the orphange.

Marine Toys for Tots distributed an unprecedented 24.4 million toys, books, and games to 9.9 million disadvantaged children with the help of 50,000+ volunteers in the year 2022. To date, the US marines have distributed 652 million toys to 291 million deserving children across the globe.