Hayatabad high-rise flats to be ready by June 20: Dr. Amjad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Housing Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Amjad Ali on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Hayatabad high-rise flats project to review progress and inspect quality of construction work and other materials.

The minister expressed satisfaction over foreign imported state of the art lifts (elevators) costing Rs. 60.70 million and directed the concerned official to complete construction work by June this year.

Director Technical of the project, Shahram Behram giving a briefing to the minister said that the projects consists of six blocks for government employees in which two lifts having weight capacity of 800 Kg was being installed in block B and C and 1000 kg weight lifting capacity lift in Block D.

The minister was informed that construction work on 144 high-rise flats with a cost of 1715.57million was almost finished and now work on provision of electricity, gas and installation of lifts was in progress.

The minister inspected various block and quality of material including doors, cross-ventilation, fire-fighters, emergency exit and parking areas.

The minister said that flats would be given to owners by June this year and directed officials to meet the deadline.