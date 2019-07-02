UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Issues Performance Report Of Last Six Months

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) issues performance report of last six months

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar has issued performance report of last six months of the hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar has issued performance report of last six months of the hospital.

According to the report, 320,300 patients were brought to emergency department and 307,240 inspected at OPD of whom 43,630 patients were admitted.

Similarly, operation of 27,449 patients was conducted besides 2,106 get MRI, 3,408 CT scan, 6,800 ultrasound and 16,139 X-Ray services, said an HMC press release.

Likewise, 353,198 patients got reports from pathology department and 7,983 patients examined by specialist doctors under private practice scheme and surgeries of 579 patients were conducted.

The first ever neonatal ICU was established in HMC for the look after of the new born babies and around 5,817 neonatal cases were handled in the nurseries ward successfully.

Similarly, 16,998 patients were examined at cardiology department and conducted 527 heart surgeries successfully.

As many as 15,570 cancer patients were examined in the oncology department of whom 782 were admitted in the hospital for treatment besides free of cost medicines were provided to poor and needy cancer patients.

A total of 505 diabetic patients were registered under free insulin programme and provided insulin in the first six months of 2019.

A total of 25,571 patients were brought to orthopaedic department of whom 2,342 were admitted. For the first time, spine endoscope service have been started and during the said period 5,280 patients were treated.

Treatment was being provided to 182 affected HIV patients besides providing treatment to 2,054 out of 11,031 intestine patients. Two suspected Congo patients were also brought to hospital of whom one was confirmed positive. No case of dengue patient was reported during the said period.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue Poor Congo 2019 Cancer From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar also on NAB's radar

24 seconds ago

Secretary General receives credentials of Chad’s ..

55 seconds ago

Good news! Govt to regularise contract employees

14 minutes ago

Macron calls on Iran to reduce enriched uranium re ..

1 minute ago

Rana Sanaullah, others sent to jail on judicial re ..

1 minute ago

US Not Confirming Plans to Meet With Russian Lawma ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.