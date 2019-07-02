Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) issues performance report of last six months

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar has issued performance report of last six months of the hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar has issued performance report of last six months of the hospital.

According to the report, 320,300 patients were brought to emergency department and 307,240 inspected at OPD of whom 43,630 patients were admitted.

Similarly, operation of 27,449 patients was conducted besides 2,106 get MRI, 3,408 CT scan, 6,800 ultrasound and 16,139 X-Ray services, said an HMC press release.

Likewise, 353,198 patients got reports from pathology department and 7,983 patients examined by specialist doctors under private practice scheme and surgeries of 579 patients were conducted.

The first ever neonatal ICU was established in HMC for the look after of the new born babies and around 5,817 neonatal cases were handled in the nurseries ward successfully.

Similarly, 16,998 patients were examined at cardiology department and conducted 527 heart surgeries successfully.

As many as 15,570 cancer patients were examined in the oncology department of whom 782 were admitted in the hospital for treatment besides free of cost medicines were provided to poor and needy cancer patients.

A total of 505 diabetic patients were registered under free insulin programme and provided insulin in the first six months of 2019.

A total of 25,571 patients were brought to orthopaedic department of whom 2,342 were admitted. For the first time, spine endoscope service have been started and during the said period 5,280 patients were treated.

Treatment was being provided to 182 affected HIV patients besides providing treatment to 2,054 out of 11,031 intestine patients. Two suspected Congo patients were also brought to hospital of whom one was confirmed positive. No case of dengue patient was reported during the said period.