Hayatabad Medical Complex launches stroke thrombolysis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar has become the first health facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where stroke thrombolysis was launched on Wednesday.

If a stroke patient is brought to the neurology department of HMC within three hours, the neurologists, headed by Dr Ayazul Haq, can unblock clot in the brain and the patient will be able to live a normal life.

An injection used in this treatment costs Rs100, 000, but the HMC administration decided to offer it free of cost at the moment.

A 70-year old patient Anwar Gul from Hayatabad was the lucky one to have availed this facility. The facility is available in daytime as there is a five-member team in the neurology department, but their aim is to ensure it round the clock from next year.

Neurologist, Medical Director Prof Shehzad Akbar and Dean KGMC Prof Zahid Zaman and obviously chairman BoG Sahibzada Saeed played a key role in initiating modern health services in HMC.