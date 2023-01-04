UrduPoint.com

Hayatabad Medical Complex Launches Stroke Thrombolysis

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Hayatabad Medical Complex launches stroke thrombolysis

Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar has become the first health facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where stroke thrombolysis was launched on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar has become the first health facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where stroke thrombolysis was launched on Wednesday.

If a stroke patient is brought to the neurology department of HMC within three hours, the neurologists, headed by Dr Ayazul Haq, can unblock clot in the brain and the patient will be able to live a normal life.

An injection used in this treatment costs Rs100, 000, but the HMC administration decided to offer it free of cost at the moment.

A 70-year old patient Anwar Gul from Hayatabad was the lucky one to have availed this facility. The facility is available in daytime as there is a five-member team in the neurology department, but their aim is to ensure it round the clock from next year.

Neurologist, Medical Director Prof Shehzad Akbar and Dean KGMC Prof Zahid Zaman and obviously chairman BoG Sahibzada Saeed played a key role in initiating modern health services in HMC.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufactur ..

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers gathering at DUPHAT 2023 N ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Servic ..

Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Services&#039; to join SCDA

25 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) disburses scho ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) disburses scholarships to needy students

22 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto for ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto for comprehensive crackdown agains ..

24 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Economic Agenda &#039;D33&#039; with total ec ..

55 minutes ago
 Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) ..

Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) to Celebrate 75th Anniversary ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.