Hayatabad PS becomes first "Asaan Insaf Marakaz"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :In line with the vision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, the Hayatabad Police Station (PS) has been converted into first "Asaan Insaf Marakz" (Accessible Justice Centre) with an aim to provide speedy service delivery to the public.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will formally inaugurate the "Asaan Insaaf Markaz", soon.

Initially, this facility would be established in four police stations in Peshawar including Chamkani, Town, Badh Bair, and Faqirabad, and in the second phase would be extended to other police stations of the province, the sources said.

The purpose of establishing "Asaan Insaf Marakz" is to introduce reforms in the day-to-day business of Police Stations to make those more public-friendly and improve public service delivery up to the expectations of the general public.