Hayatabad suicide blast necessitates decisive action against inimical forces, terrorists under NAP: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A suicide blast apparently targeting the FC convoy Tuesday afternoon here in Hayatabad Township has necessitated a decisive action against inimical forces and terrorists under the National Action Plan (NAP).

"Hayatabad car explosion targeting the FC vehicle has exposed the nefarious designs of the attackers and time has come to take decisive action against terrorists and their facilitators to defeat them with full might," said Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former IGP and Home Secretary KP while talking to APP on Tuesday.

"We need to talk to the Afghan government to ensure that its soil should not be used against Pakistan and take strict action against banned TTP and terrorists there," he said, adding Taliban had signed an agreement with the US at Doha Qatar agreeing that Afghans soil should not be used against any foreign country including Pakistan.

He said that a large-scale election campaign would start next month in Pakistan after the dissolution of the National and Sindh viz a viz Balochistan Assembly after the completion of five years constitutional term and curbing the menace of terrorism was necessary for a peaceful election in the country.

He said the frustrated terrorists targeted FC vehicle at Phase VI Hayatabad after security forces and police broke their back during successful intelligence-based operations in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged areas in the last six months.

Stand strong against terrorism and militancy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have killed 156 terrorists and proclaimed offenders (POs) besides arresting 434 terrorists including 26 hardcore terrorists carrying head money during the last six months in the province.

The spokesman of KP police told APP on Tuesday that 144 police officers were martyred and 224 injured in the line of duty during the last six months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the most wanted alleged terrorist, Shaukat Ullah involved in the killing of DSP Lakki Marwat Iqbal Mohmand and his fellows arrested and confessed his crime.

"Another most wanted inter-provincial terrorist, Iqbal alias Bali� wanted to Punjab and KP police in 35 heinous nature cases, was eliminated during an encounter with Cunter Terrorism� Department (CTD), DI Khan." "Peshawar Police Lines Mosque explosion's facilitator, Imtiaz son of Ameerzada were apprehended by CTD Peshawar while a main accused involved in target killing of three Sikhs and four Ulema were also arrested," he maintained.

Besides arresting 1,474 narcotics sellers and 36,923 and recovering 7414 arms, 179,873 rounds in 8004 search and strike operations under the national action plan, the police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also arrested 42,910 suspects during 28,657 snap checking.

"We need strict implementation of the national action plan (NAP) to defeat terrorism and bring facilitators and masterminds of Hayatabad explosion into justice,' said former IGP KP, Syed Akhtar Ali Shah.

He said CTD needs to be strengthened in terms of weaponry and professional training besides increasing the perks and privileges of the combating policemen," he said.

The police spokesman said that as many as 68 kilograms of explosives, 312 hand grenades, 12 suicide jackets, three RPGs, 68 RPG shells, six shotguns, 51 pistols etc were recovered during the last six months of operation by CTD.

He said that 190,950-kilogram narcotics were recovered and 1,453 FIRs were registered under the anti-narcotics act under which 1474 accused were arrested from whom custody 17,273 857 kilogram hashish, 973.871 kg heroine, 758 204 kg opium, 943.296 kg ice and 3168 liquor bottles were recovered.

Besides the seizure of arms and ammunition and Pakistani Currency, 10,220 proclaimed offenders were arrested and 50 were killed in police encounters. Similarly, 1230 Afghan refugees were arrested for illegal stay charged under the foreign act and 420 persons for illegal use of loudspeakers.� Rs114,793,000 fine was recovered after 619,575 vehicles were challen.