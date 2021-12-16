Hayatabad to have six kilometer jogging, cycling track

The district government has decided to construct a six-kilometer jogging and cycling track from Phase-3 to Phase-7 of Hayatabad under Peshawar Uplift Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The district government has decided to construct a six-kilometer jogging and cycling track from Phase-3 to Phase-7 of Hayatabad under Peshawar Uplift Program.

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud chaired a meeting on Peshawar Uplift and Beautification Program the other day in which the Planning Officer and Project Manager were directed to conduct a survey of the project and present a report within a week.

The meeting also reviewed in detail steps so far taken under the Peshawar Uplift and Beautification Program in the district.

The meeting decided to construct a six-kilometer long jogging and cycling track in Hayatabad to provide recreational and healthy activity facilities to the dwellers.

The meeting decided to renovate Peshawar Zoo Road and decorate the historical walls alongside the University Road with beautiful paintings and sketches.