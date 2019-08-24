Hazara and Farid Express to be handed over to private sector

Railway department has decided to hand over Hazara and Farid Express to private sector.According to media reports, Hazara express was also in a private sector before when the contract ended its control was taken by Railway

Both the trains' tenders have been issued to hand over them to private sector while this time quota for Railway employees and military passes is being got allocated.Both the trains will be handed over in September to private sector.