Hazara Churches Association Strongly Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Association of Churches of Hazara Division on Monday strongly denounced the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. Chaired by Father Rafiq Javed at his residence in Abbottabad, the meeting expressed profound condemnation of the incident and extended their solidarity with the Muslim community.

Father Rafiq Javed emphasized the unity and support of the Christian community, stating, "We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Muslim brothers and sisters during this time of severe distress." The participants of the meeting called upon the Swedish government to initiate a thorough investigation into the heinous act, ensuring that the perpetrators of this criminal act are duly prosecuted and said that their aim is to set a precedent and discourage any future acts of such hatred.

The Hazara Division Association of Churches stands firm in its condemnation of the desecration of the Holy Quran, emphasizing the importance of religious tolerance and respect for all faiths.

Father Michael Fayyaz, Father Aslam Nazak, Reverend Naseer William, Pastor Saleem Ghori, Pastor Christopher Shaker, Pastor Sadiq Anayat, Pastor Asher Adnan, Pastor Mazhar Nazar, Pastor Obaid Emerald, Elder Nazir Masih, Elder Asher Gul, Elder Shuja-ud-Din, Deacon James and several others attended the meeting.

