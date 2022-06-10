Hazara citizens laud fiscal budget 2022-23

The people of Hazara division on Friday lauded the fiscal budget 2022-23, as most of the people appreciated the decision in the raise of salary by 15 percent of federal government employees and 5 percent increase in pensions for retired officers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The people of Hazara division on Friday lauded the fiscal budget 2022-23, as most of the people appreciated the decision in the raise of salary by 15 percent of Federal government employees and 5 percent increase in pensions for retired officers.

People also appreciated Rs. 21 billion which was earmarked in enhancing the production of crops and livestock.

The citizens of Abbottabad also welcomed the scheme to promote youth entrepreneurship under which interest-free loans of up to 0.5 million and loans up to 25 million rupees will be provided in easy installments.

Moreover, the females were also delighted over twenty-five percent quota fixation for women in this said loans scheme.

The 25 percent quota alongside training women to gain knowledge in hi-tech to utilize their skills effectively in a bid to empower women economically.