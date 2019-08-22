UrduPoint.com
Hazara Commissioner Directs DCs To Monitor Performance Of Revenue Dept Staff

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:28 PM

Hazara Commissioner directs DCs to monitor performance of Revenue Dept staff

Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul Islam Thursday directed all deputy commissioners of Hazara region to submit reports of the implementation on relief measures taken by the provincial government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam Thursday directed all deputy commissioners of Hazara region to submit reports of the implementation on relief measures taken by the provincial government.

The commissioner also directed DC's to strictly monitor the officials of the revenue and other district administration departments whether they were providing services to the masses or not and take steps for the improvement of the administrative issues.

Syed Zaheer ul Islam ordered this while chairing a meeting of divisional revenue committee here at commissioner office Abbottabad.

In the meeting commissioner Hazara reviewed in details the revenue targets, litigation, land acquisition and progress in the developmental schemes related to provincial and Federal governments, Clean and Green Pakistan drive, price control and market checking, encroachment, sanitation, and municipal services.

He also directed them to prepare a future plan for the issues discussed in the meeting.

While giving the directives about the revenue officials the commissioner said that all DCs should strictly monitor their activities and don't ignore any complaint about them, take strict action against the staffers with poor performance or involve in corruption.

He further said this is the prime responsibility of the administrative officers to serve masses and focus on providing relief to them.

He said although administrative officers performance is good in Hazara region still it needs improvement, Zaheer ul Islam said.

