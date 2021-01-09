UrduPoint.com
Hazara Community Assured For Meeting Their Demands: Jam Kamal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:55 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday terming the brutal killings of miners a tragic incident said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the victims' families during his meeting that their all demands would be fulfilled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday terming the brutal killings of miners a tragic incident said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the victims' families during his meeting that their all demands would be fulfilled.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was taking effective measures for eradicating terrorism from the whole province.

The CM said that visible reduction was witnessed in terrorist activities in the province and situation regarding law and order was improved due to fencing of the border with Afghanistan.

He said anti Pakistan forces had always busy to destabilize it so they were hitting to easy targets to achieve their objectives but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said the government did not assured the victim families only verbally but the first time made a written agreement with them to fulfill their demands, adding the government had taken practical steps rather then words.

Replying to a question, he said enemies of Pakistan do not want to see it as a developed and prosperous country so they were trying to create unrest.

Jam Kamal Khan said unfortunately some people were politicking on the tragic incident of Machh.

