Hazara community buries slain miners' bodies after success of talks

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The grieved families and Hazara community of Balochistan Saturday buried the bodies of slain miners after the success of talks with the government and acceptance of all of their demands.

The funeral prayer was offered at Hazara Town, attended by hundreds of the people besides Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfiqar Bukhari.

Renowned religious scholar Allama Raja Nasir Abbas led the funeral prayer.

The grieved families agreed to bury the bodies of their loved ones and call off six days sit-in following several rounds of talks with the government authorities.

The agreement was reached late Friday night after last round of talks between the martyrs' committee and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi and SAPM Zulfiqar Bukhari.

Following the funeral prayer, the bodies were buried in the Hazara Graveyard, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Mach on Sunday, January 3, in District Bolan, Balochistan.

The Hazara community had earlier linked the burial of the bodies with the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, the prime minister had requested them to bury the bodies assuring them of his visit and acceptance of all of their demands.

Following the success of talks, Ali Zaidi told media that officials responsible for the security lapse had already been suspended, and a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the incident.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal thanked the bereaved families for accepting their request for the burial of the bodies.

Following the successful talks and end of the Quetta sit-in, the Majlis-e-Wehdat-e-Muslimeen and other organizations holding sit-ins at several major cities and towns also ended their protest.