UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazara Community Ends Sit-in After Successful Talks With The Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 11:23 AM

Hazara community ends sit-in after successful talks with the govt

The funeral prayer of slain miners will be offered today in Quetta.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) Hazara community has announced to end their sit-in after successful talks with the government, the latest reports say.

The community will offer funeral prayer of their slain miners today in Quetta.

The people of the victim community have been protesting in Quetta for last six days over brutal murder of coal miners at Mach.

The mothers and sisters of the victim families had gathered there to mourn the death of their loved brothers and sons, and to protest against the government for failing to provide security to the community suffering for years.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Murder Protest Quetta Prayer Government

Recent Stories

Franchises complete retention, release and trade p ..

32 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

11 hours ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

11 hours ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.