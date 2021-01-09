Hazara community ends sit-in after successful talks with the govt

(@fidahassanain)

The funeral prayer of slain miners will be offered today in Quetta.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) Hazara community has announced to end their sit-in after successful talks with the government, the latest reports say.

The community will offer funeral prayer of their slain miners today in Quetta.

The people of the victim community have been protesting in Quetta for last six days over brutal murder of coal miners at Mach.

The mothers and sisters of the victim families had gathered there to mourn the death of their loved brothers and sons, and to protest against the government for failing to provide security to the community suffering for years.

(More to Come)