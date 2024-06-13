Hazara division employees laud Federal Budget increase in salaries

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Federal government employees across various sectors of Hazara division on Thursday lauded the federal budget's announcement of a 25% increase in salaries.

Despite prevailing economic challenges, the federal government's decision to enhance salaries for Grade 1 to Grade 16 employees has widely been appreciated. It's a people friendly budget, they said.

Addressing the concerns of citizens, who emphasized the financial hardships faced by government employees, the budget's allocation for salary increments is seen as a step towards alleviating economic burdens.

Residents, while acknowledging the tough economic climate, have expressed gratitude for the government's recognition of the challenges faced by its employees and its commitment to addressing them.

Furthermore, people have urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to follow suit and implement a similar 25% increase in salaries for government employees in the province.

The move is expected to positively impact the livelihoods of government employees, providing them with much-needed relief amid ongoing economic uncertainties.