Open Menu

Hazara Division Employees Laud Federal Budget Increase In Salaries

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Hazara division employees laud Federal Budget increase in salaries

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Federal government employees across various sectors of Hazara division on Thursday lauded the federal budget's announcement of a 25% increase in salaries.

Despite prevailing economic challenges, the federal government's decision to enhance salaries for Grade 1 to Grade 16 employees has widely been appreciated. It's a people friendly budget, they said.

Addressing the concerns of citizens, who emphasized the financial hardships faced by government employees, the budget's allocation for salary increments is seen as a step towards alleviating economic burdens.

Residents, while acknowledging the tough economic climate, have expressed gratitude for the government's recognition of the challenges faced by its employees and its commitment to addressing them.

Furthermore, people have urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to follow suit and implement a similar 25% increase in salaries for government employees in the province.

The move is expected to positively impact the livelihoods of government employees, providing them with much-needed relief amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

2 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

4 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

17 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

17 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

17 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan