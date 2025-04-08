Hazara division faces imminent water crisis, expert urges rationing measures as tube wells run dry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A severe water crisis is rapidly unfolding in Hazara division particlurlay in district Abbottabad and Mansehra, with experts warning of dire consequences if immediate steps are not taken to preserve the city's natural water resources.

The crisis, driven by insufficient rainfall during the winter and monsoon seasons, has led to drastically reduced water availability and is now threatening both urban life and ecological stability.

Water, is being consumed recklessly despite clear signs of a looming shortage. In many areas, the situation is already critical, as the water table has dropped significantly, leaving domestic tube wells installed in nearly every second home of the Abbottabad and Mansehra cities unable to provide adequate supply. Residents report that tube wells, once reliable sources, are either drying up or yielding only a fraction of the expected water volume.

Engineer Rashid Ali, has called for urgent and structured rationing of water supply across the cities to tackle the unfolding crisis. “Abbottabad is facing an emergency. If we don’t control water usage now, we may face a total collapse of the supply system in some localities,” he cautioned.

“Rationing is the only viable short-term solution, along with aggressive public awareness campaigns. We must educate citizens on conservation techniques and implement strict regulations on excessive usage especially where multiple tube wells are being used without consideration of their environmental impact,” Engineer Rashid added.

He further stressed the urgent need to protect the city’s natural springs, freshwater streams, and reservoirs, which are rapidly depleting and often contaminated due to mismanagement and encroachment. "If these natural sources are not safeguarded, the long-term consequences could be irreversible."

The expert also highlighted the adverse effects of climate change, which has disrupted the region’s rainfall patterns and led to the drying up of traditional water sources. The combination of climate impacts and unregulated water extraction has brought the city to the brink of a full-blown crisis.

Meanwhile, residents in many neighborhoods are experiencing intermittent water supply, low pressure, and complete dry spells in some cases, forcing families to purchase water from private suppliers at exorbitant rates.