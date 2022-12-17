UrduPoint.com

Hazara Division Is Stronghold Of PML-N: Murtaza Abbassi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam said that Hazara was the stronghold of PML-N and would remain so.

Addressing the grand worker's convention here Saturday, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that PML-N would get clean sweep in upcoming general elections. When Imran Khan will dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK, the nation will celebrate Salvation Day and will distribute sweets, he said.

The minister said that the politics of Imran Khan had been based on lies, fraud and promises of fake jobs, the construction of 5 million houses, conversions PM House, governor's houses into universities, foreign funding and theft of watches. The nation has understood that Imran Khan has got billions of rupees from foreign funding, particularly from Israel and India.

On this occasion, Advisor to PM Ameer Muqam said that funding was done only to spread instability in the country, Imran Khan had destroyed the economy and nationalism and very soon, Nawaz Sharif would come back and under his leadership, all the crises of the country would be overcome.

He said that conducting successful conventions in various districts of KP has proved that no one could minus Nawaz Sharif from this province. The PTI led government instead of facilitating masses, has capped many developmental projects started during Nawaz Sharif's government. On one side, the KP government is not paying the salaries owing to the nonavailability of funds and on the other hand, it is busy in looting the money, he said.

MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota, former members of the Assembly Inayatullah Khan Jadoon, Sardar Farid Khan, Arshad Khan, District President Malik Mohabbate Awan and others also addressed the convention.

