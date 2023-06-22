Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi Thursday said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif accorded approval to establish Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC).

The decision was taken while considering long-standing demand from millions of consumers in the division, he said in a statement.

The minister said approval for the Hazara Electric Supply Company's board of Directors would be taken through a circulation summary from the federal cabinet.

Javed Abbasi highlighted that the establishment of the Hazara Electric Supply Company was initially approved during the previous tenure of the PML-N government.

However, he criticized the PTI government for unnecessarily halting the project.

He emphasized that purpose of establishing the HESC was to enhance the performance of the PESCO (Peshawar Electric Supply Company), provide better services to consumers, and reduce line losses.

The minister acknowledged that administrative hurdles caused delays in the establishment of the Hazara Electric Supply Company.

