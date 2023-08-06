Open Menu

Hazara Express Derails Near Nawabshah; Several Injured

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :At least seven bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express overturned after the train went off track near Sahara Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah on Sunday afternoon.

Railways Divisional Superintendent said that the incident took place near the Sarhari Railway Station where emergency has been imposed in nearby hospitals following the accident, a private news channel reported.

According to the initial reports around 7 to 8 bogies have derailed and overturned.

Injuries have been reported as a result of the accident, said DS, adding, district administration along with rescue 1122 officials reached the site after they were informed.

Injured were being shifted to nearby hospitals, he added.

