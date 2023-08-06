Hazara express train tradegy: PR Multan sets up help desks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan division has set up help desks regarding Hazara Express train accident information.

The desks have been set up at Cantt Station Multan , Khanewal Station, Bahawalpur Station and Shorkot railway stations for the convenience of passengers and timely information.

Staff have also been deployed at the help desks and information received from the accident site will be provided to the passengers.

Divisional superintendent Railway Multan Hammad Hassan directed the staff at the help desks to treat with passengers politely.

Refund facility has also been allowed to all passengers of Hazara Express train going beyond Multan division, said a press release issued here.