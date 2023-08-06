Open Menu

Hazara Express Train Tradegy: PR Multan Sets Up Help Desks

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Hazara express train tradegy: PR Multan sets up help desks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan division has set up help desks regarding Hazara Express train accident information.

The desks have been set up at Cantt Station Multan , Khanewal Station, Bahawalpur Station and Shorkot railway stations for the convenience of passengers and timely information.

Staff have also been deployed at the help desks and information received from the accident site will be provided to the passengers.

Divisional superintendent Railway Multan Hammad Hassan directed the staff at the help desks to treat with passengers politely.

Refund facility has also been allowed to all passengers of Hazara Express train going beyond Multan division, said a press release issued here.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Accident Bahawalpur Khanewal SITE All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

58 minutes ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

2 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

3 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

5 hours ago
Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan