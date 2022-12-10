UrduPoint.com

Hazara Express Way To Remain Closed On Sunday: NHMP

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Hazara Express Way to remain closed on Sunday: NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Hazara Expressway E-35 will remain closed on Sunday for all kinds of traffic from Hattar Interchange to Haripur Interchange due to maintenance of the high transmission line.

According to the National High and Motorway Police (NHMP), the Hazara Expressway will be closed at 7:00 a.

m. in the morning and will remain closed till 3:00 p.m.

The motorists travelling from Peshawar, Islamabad to Abbottabad and Mansehra have been advised to use the Hattar link road to avoid any inconvenience.

