Hazara Expressway Incident Accused Appear Before The Police For Identification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:20 PM

Hazara Expressway incident accused appear before the police for identification

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Sakeena Jafar and Asfand Yar Monday appeared before the City Police Station Manshera for identification after lodging a First Investigation Report (FIR) against them on the complaint of Assistant Sub Inspector Aurangzeb.

According to the details, the FIR was lodged for threatening, misbehaving and interfering with the lawful duty of Police officials on Express Way against two accused.

investigation team of City Police Station Mansehra identified both accused as Sakeena wife of Muhammad Farooq resident of Baffa Mansehra and Asfand Yar son of Aurangzeb who can be seen in the video which gone viral on social when the incident happened at Hazara express way.

Police have nominated both accused in the FIR and started the investigation.

On 22nd May a video went viral social media where a lady which was later identified as Sakeena wife of Muhammad Farooq who threatened, misbehaved and interfered with the lawful duty of Police officials on Express Way when her car was stopped at the post and not allowed due to certain reason along with other vehicles.

Skeena misbehaved with police officials who were employed on contract for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security and doing their lawful duty. They showed extreme restraint composure and calm despite being insulted.

