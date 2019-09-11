Hazara Journalist Association elections on Sep 25

The polling for the elections of Hazara Journalists Association would be held on September 25 from 10:00am to 5:00 pm, said an Election Committee press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The polling for the elections of Hazara Journalists Association would be held on September 25 from 10:00am to 5:00 pm, said an Election Committee press release.

According to schedule, the nomination papers could be received from National Press Club from Sep 13 to 15 (3 to 5pm); scrutiny and initial list of candidates would be displayed on Sep 16; hearing of objections would be on Sep 17 from 4pm to 7 pm.

Provisional list of candidates would be displayed on Sep 18; withdrawal of nomination papers could be announced by Sep 19 (10pm).

The final list of candidates would be displayed on Sep 20 by 10pm.

The candidates vying for the posts of president, vice president, secretary, joint secretary and finance secretary must submit non refundable election fee of Rs1,000 along with the nomination papers.

While Rs 500 fee was required to be deposited along with the nomination papers for governing body.