Hazara motorway closed at Pano Dheri intersection for construction

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Hazara Motorway on Saturday closed for all kinds of vehicles at Pano Dehri intersection from 0730 hours to 1330 due to construction.

According to the Hazara motorway officials, the road was closed for all types of traffic due to unavoidable construction work, erection of overhead steel bridges across E 35 at locations No.

103 & 104 near Pano Dehri intersection in beat No.3 of E 35.

The road was completely closed and motorway police diverted the traffic from N-95 Bhedraa Mansehra interchange for all kinds of vehicles plying from Mansehra towards Thakot on E 35.

Whereas from Mansehra Bhedraa South towards Islamabad remained open for all sorts of vehicular traffic.