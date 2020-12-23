UrduPoint.com
Hazara Motorway Closed Due To Landslide Near Thakot

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:25 PM

Hazara motorway closed due to landslide near Thakot

Hazara motorway has been closed on both sides for traffic due to landslides at Chanjal Batlu, about 15 km from Thakot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Hazara motorway has been closed on both sides for traffic due to landslides at Chanjal Batlu, about 15 km from Thakot.

According to spokesman of Motorway Police, debris is being cleared from the site.

The road users have been requested to contact the Motorway Police Helpline 130 or the smart phone application 'Humsafar' before traveling on the Hazara motorway.

