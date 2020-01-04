Hazara Motorway from Abbottabad to Shah Maqsood interchange opened

Hazara Motorway from Shah Maqsood to Abbottabad section has been opened on Saturday.

ABBOTTABAD, Jan 04(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Hazara Motorway from Shah Maqsood to Abbottabad section has been opened on Saturday.

According to the details, Hazara Motorway section-I was opened till Shah Maqsood interchange and later it was operational up to Mansehra but owing to the toll tax issue for incoming traffic from Islamabad and Peshawar which had to exit on Shah Maqsood interchange and again enter on the motorway to continue the journey for Abbottabad and Manshera by paying an extra 30 rupees toll tax.

On the public complaint, Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam promised to resolve the issue in January and to open the motorway from both sides.

NHA contractors were receiving different toll tax from incoming traffic and outgoing at Abbottabad interchange.

From Abbottabad to Islamabad toll tax charged was 130 rupees but from Islamabad to Abbottabad contractor is charging 160 rupees. People of Abbottabad and public transporters have demanded from NHA to address the issue of excessive charge of toll tax and make it unified.