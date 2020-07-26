Hazara Motorway Mansehra Thakot section would revolutionize travel experience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Commuter of upper Hazara division and Northern areas Sunday were pleased after the announcement of Hazara Motorway Mansehra Thakot section opening soon by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa.

The construction work of the Mansehra-Thakot Motorway was completed a few months ago but the installation of safety walls and equipment was in progress which has been completed now.

Besides financial impact and development of the area after the start of Hazara motorway, a new revolution of vehicular traffic was introduced in the region as the people experienced a very good international quality travel facility which considerably reduced the travel time to rest of the country and also provided an alternative route to connect every major city through motorways network.

Muhammad Basheer a trader of Abbottabad told to APP "I am a frequent traveler of Northern areas for business purpose, although Hazara Motorway Mansehra Thakot section is a small portion of travel towards Gilgit Baltistan it would also give us a sigh of relief as rest of the journey is very long and difficult".

79 km Mansehra Thakot section of 118 km long Thakot Havelian Motorway would provide a huge relief to the commuters of upper Hazara division and Northern areas of Pakistan as their travel time would be reduced to one third and moreover the tourist while using this route would enjoy the breathtaking scenic beauty of the region.

The work on the Havelian Thakot Motorway project started in September 2016 and it cost Rs133 billion.

Hazara motorway has five beautiful tunnels, two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra. Up to Mansehra, its 39 km portion has a six-lane controlled-access portion while the remaining 79 km would be grade II highway.