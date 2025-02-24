Hazara Motorway Police Launch Crackdown On Over-speeding
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Motorway Police have launched a strict crackdown on over-speeding vehicles following the directives of Inspector General Rifat Mukhtar Raja. The initiative aims to ensure strict compliance with speed limits on all motorways.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Hazara Motorway, Sajjad Bhatti, emphasized that no leniency will be shown to violators of speed regulations. “Strict legal action will be taken against those exceeding the speed limits,” he warned.
He further stated that vehicles caught driving at speeds exceeding 150 km/h would face FIRs, impoundment under the NHSO, and a complete ban on entering motorways.
The crackdown aims to enhance road safety and reduce accidents caused by high-speed driving. Authorities have been instructed to strictly monitor speed limits using advanced speed cameras and surveillance systems.
Motorway Police have also reminded the public of the penalties for violating speed limits. Offenders could face fines of Rs. 2,500 for small vehicles, Rs. 5,000 for larger vehicles, and Rs. 10,000 for public service vehicles.
The public is urged to adhere to speed regulations to ensure safety for all road users.
