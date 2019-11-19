UrduPoint.com
Hazara Motorway To Boost To Tourism: Uzma Jadon

Hazara Motorway to boost to tourism: Uzma Jadon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Member of National Assembly Uzma Riaz Jadoon Tuesday said, Hazara Motorway would greatly boost tourism as it provided access to Mansehra, Naran valley and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to a private news channel she said, the project would also benefit seven million populations of Hasan Abdal, Haripur, Havelian, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Northern areas.

She said, the people of the areas were very happy with this development as it was their long-standing demand.

The project would reduce the issues of traffic jam in Abbotabad, as heavy traffic now be converted through by-pass for travelling, she added.

