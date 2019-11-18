UrduPoint.com
Hazara Motorway To Open New Avenues Of Progress: Azam Khan Swati

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Monday said the Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara motorway under the Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would open new avenues of progress in the area.

In a statement, he said the government was striving for the progress of the Hazara region, adding industrial zone and a software city would be established along the CPEC route. He urged the business community to take full advantage of the offered opportunities.

The minister said CPEC project was sign of the great and unbreakable relationship between Pakistan and China.

He was hopeful that soon Hazara would be among the most developed regions of Pakistan.

