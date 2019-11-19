UrduPoint.com
Hazara Motorway To Open Up Northern KP For Tourism, Investment: Provincial Minister For Environment And Forests, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:54 PM

Hazara Motorway to open up northern KP for tourism, investment: Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar

Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar here Tuesday said the opening of Havalian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would open up the entire northern Khyber Pakthunkhwa for tourism, business, trade and investment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar here Tuesday said the opening of Havalian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would open up the entire northern Khyber Pakthunkhwa for tourism, business, trade and investment. Talking to APP, he said completion of Havalian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway was possible due to keen interest taken by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed. He said huge tourism potential existed in Hazara division, especially archaeological, natural, mountainous and adventure areas due to its tall mountains peaks, lush green valleys and beautiful landscape besides rich hospitality traditions of Hazarwalls and people of Gilgit Baltistan. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted uniformed development of the entire districts of Pakistan and completion of all mega projects within stipulated time. He said Pakistan especially KP could earned a lot of foreign exchange by promoting tourism.

He said PTI government's new visa policies would immensely help promote tourism especially mountainous, adventure, sports and religious tourism in the country.

Hazara Expressway consists of two sections i.e from Havelian to North-Abbottabad with length of 27.425 kilometers and second section started from North-Abbottabad to Mansehra with length of 11.880 kilometers. This section of the motorway consists of three interchanges, 47 bridges, 12 flyovers,143 underpasses, two tunnels and four toll stations. The minister said hundreds of thousands of domestic and foreign tourists were visiting Hazara's scenic valleys including Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Tandyani, Donga Gali, Bagnotar, Kaghan, Naran besides other scenic places throughout the year to beat scorching heat during summer and enjoying snowfalls during winter season. He said completion of Hazara Motorway would reduce distance between Islamabad, Peshawar and districts of Hazara divisions, saying people of Kohistan, Batagram and Gilgit Baltistan would largely benefit from this gigantic project.

