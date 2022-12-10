UrduPoint.com

Hazara Motorway To Remain Close From Hattar For Installation Of Transmission Line

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :E-35 Hazra Expressway would remain closed from 7am to 3pm from Hattar Interchange to Haripur Interchange due to the installation of the heavy electricity transmission line.

This was disclosed by the National Motorway and Highways Police (NHMP) spokesperson.

He requested the people to take the alternative route of Hazara Express Way at the prescribed time on Sunday to avoid any inconvenience.

The spokesperson also directed passengers, who would travel from Peshawar and Islamabad to Abbottabad and Mansehra to use Hatar Haripur Link Road while from Abbottabad and Mansehra to Islamabad and Peshawar take Haripur Interchange to Khanpur Road.

