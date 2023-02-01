Hazara Motorway to undergo maintenance work with cost of Rs 31.1m

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to commence maintenance work on Hazara Motorway (E-35) with an estimated cost of Rs 31,178,824.

The special maintenance work and rehabilitation of the service road from Km 28-29 (South Bound) will cost Rs 7,347,690.

The maintenance work will also include the installation of the missing barbed wire fence and ACC vertical posts between km 29-57 (North and South Bound) which is estimated to cost Rs 23,831,134.

The NHA aims to improve the overall safety and experience for motorists while using Hazara Motorway with the said maintenance work.