Hazara Motorway to undergo maintenance work with cost of Rs 31.1m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to commence maintenance work on Hazara Motorway (E-35) with an estimated cost of Rs 31,178,824.

According to an official document of NHA, the special maintenance work and rehabilitation of the service road from Km 28-29 (South Bound) will cost Rs 7,347,690.

The 180 km-long motorway has six lanes till Haripur, after which it is a four-lane road till Mansehra, and narrows down to two lanes till Thakot.

The motorway starts from Havelian, passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari, and ends at Thakot, the document said.

This Motorway has five tunnels two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra. Up to Haripur, it is a six-lane controlled-access while from Havelian to Mansehra portion has four lanes. The Mansehra-Thakot section has two lanes.

Hazara Motorway is divided into seven packages - the first four (from Burhan to Mansehra) have been completed and were inaugurated on 27 December 2017, 18 November 2019 and last were 3 sections inaugurated in July 2020.