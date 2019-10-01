UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazara Motorway's Abbottabad Section To Be Opened Soon: DC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:39 PM

Hazara Motorway's Abbottabad section to be opened soon: DC

Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Hazara Motorway Abbottabad section within a few weeks while proposed motorway interchange for Abbottabad city is also under consideration, Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq said this during the online open kutchery conducted on Facebook

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Hazara Motorway Abbottabad section within a few weeks while proposed motorway interchange for Abbottabad city is also under consideration, Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq said this during the online open kutchery conducted on Facebook.

He said that National Highway Authority (NHA) was reviewing the proposal of interchange while the authority was taking steps for the up-gradation of Karakoram Highway (KKH) and other roads in Abbottabad city.

In the online open Kutchery people of Abbottabad, Mandian, Officer Colony, Tarhana, Mirpur, Narian, Supply, Bakot, Kohala, Lora Havelian, Beerot Tajwal and others registered their complaints regarding various issues including government schools, KKH, hospitals, traffic issues, deforestation, cutting of hills for housing societies, blasting, stone crushing, Ayub Medical Complex, price hike, fares increase, drugs and others.

DC Amir Afaq ordered the concerned departments to resolve the issues on priority, he said, "We have improved the drainage system in Abbottabad, which was earlier chocked and caused flood in the city areas, particularly on KKH. For the permanent resolution of the problem, we would negotiate with Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) and NHA", he said.

Replying to a question about the quality of food items in Abbottabad district he lauded the efforts of Halal Food Authority and said that in rural areas and street shops inspection of restaurants and eateries outlets would make sure.

Amir Afaq also directed the authorities concerned for removal of encroachments with the cooperation of traders.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Abbottabad Flood Motorway Drugs Facebook Traffic Price Mirpur Havelian NHA Government Housing

Recent Stories

Qasim Suri approaches SC against election tribunal ..

2 minutes ago

Raw cotton exports post 152.33%, $8.229 mln fetche ..

2 minutes ago

Snap General Elections in Peru Scheduled for Janua ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuela Provides New Debt Payment to Russia - Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Dengue cases reach 3738 in KP

5 minutes ago

CDA decides to develop stalled sectors, issues ten ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.