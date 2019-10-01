Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Hazara Motorway Abbottabad section within a few weeks while proposed motorway interchange for Abbottabad city is also under consideration, Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq said this during the online open kutchery conducted on Facebook

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Hazara Motorway Abbottabad section within a few weeks while proposed motorway interchange for Abbottabad city is also under consideration, Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Amir Afaq said this during the online open kutchery conducted on Facebook.

He said that National Highway Authority (NHA) was reviewing the proposal of interchange while the authority was taking steps for the up-gradation of Karakoram Highway (KKH) and other roads in Abbottabad city.

In the online open Kutchery people of Abbottabad, Mandian, Officer Colony, Tarhana, Mirpur, Narian, Supply, Bakot, Kohala, Lora Havelian, Beerot Tajwal and others registered their complaints regarding various issues including government schools, KKH, hospitals, traffic issues, deforestation, cutting of hills for housing societies, blasting, stone crushing, Ayub Medical Complex, price hike, fares increase, drugs and others.

DC Amir Afaq ordered the concerned departments to resolve the issues on priority, he said, "We have improved the drainage system in Abbottabad, which was earlier chocked and caused flood in the city areas, particularly on KKH. For the permanent resolution of the problem, we would negotiate with Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) and NHA", he said.

Replying to a question about the quality of food items in Abbottabad district he lauded the efforts of Halal Food Authority and said that in rural areas and street shops inspection of restaurants and eateries outlets would make sure.

Amir Afaq also directed the authorities concerned for removal of encroachments with the cooperation of traders.