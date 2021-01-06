Hazara people continue to protest as Zulfi Bukhar, others' talks with them failed

(@fidahassanain)

The victim community who could not bury their martyred, with a clear and open demand of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrival there.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) The people of Hazara community continued to protests until the arrival of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and refused to bury 11 coal workers murdered by armed militants on Sunday, the latest reports said on Wednesday.

The talks between the leaders of Hazara community and the government’s representatives did not bear any fruit as the protestors are demanding arrival of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Zulfi Bukhari, Advisor to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, and Federal Minister Ali Zaidi reached to negotiate with the protestors in Quetta but they failed to convince them to end their protest and to bury their martyred.

A clip of Zulfi Bukhari’s bid to convince the protestors went viral on social media. He was seen convincing the protestors but failed as they continued to demand arrival of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following Zulfi Bukhari’s clip went viral on social media, the Twitteratis criticized him for the “words” he used during his bid for talks with the protestors.

On Sunday, armed militants killed at least 11 coal miners in the Mach area of Balochistan after kidnapping them and taking them to a nearby area before opening fire at close range.

According to the police, the miners were on the way to work when armed militants kidnapped them and took them to the nearby mountains. Moazzam Ali Jatoi, an official with the Levies Force, said six of the miners were dead on the spot, and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital.

Jatoi said an initial investigation revealed the attackers identified the miners as being from the Shia Hazara community and the gunmen took them away for execution, leaving others unharmed.