Hazara Police arrest 46 PTI workers under 3 MPO

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Hazara Police Thursday arrested 46 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in various districts of the division under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Some 20 PTI workers along with former provincial minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi were arrested by the Abbottabad Police while 18 protestors were held in Haripur and eight in Manserha for rioting and violence.

According to Hazara Police Spokesperson Wajid Mahmood, cases were registered at different police stations of Mansehra against 30 nominated local leaders and 200 workers for their involvement in violent protests.

He said the arrested workers were presented in different courts while the process of identifying and arresting other PTI workers and nominated leaders was in progress.

The teams from different police stations were conducting raids to arrest other workers.

Former National Assembly member Ahmad Shah Ghani, and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members Ali Khan Jadoon and Qalandar Khan Lodhi staged a protest at the Fawara Chowk in Abbottabad in violation of Section 144 and closed the Karakoram Highway.

Due to the road blockage, even ambulances with patients aboard were trapped in the traffic jam, besides severe difficulties faced by commuters.

A protest was also held in Mansehra, which resulted in the blocking of the road, causing problems for travellers.