Hazara police arrested 389 notorious criminals in last two months, seized 473 kg of hashish: DIG

N the special instructions of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Region, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, Hazara Police, headed by District Police Officers, has continued special operations against drug dealers, notorious criminals and illegal arms holders

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Region, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, Hazara Police, headed by District Police Officers, has continued special operations against drug dealers, notorious criminals and illegal arms holders.

Hazara police have arrested 389 notorious criminals wanted in murder and other cases during these operations in the last two months while cracking down on the drug menace from the society and protecting the younger generation from this menace.

According to details, 473 kg of cannabis, 38 kg of heroin and 0.798 kg of ice were seized and cases were registered under the Narcotics Act.

Police seized 76,199 illegal legal weapons and ammunition and registered various cases against them.

DIG Hazara directed the Hazara police officers to initiate systematic operations against the operators of large drug trafficking networks so that the supply of drugs could be curtailed.

There is no place for drug dealers in Hazara. We will not allow our young generation to be destroyed by this poison, DIG Hazara said.

He further said that Hazara Police is continuing to discharge its duties with out any pressure and will continue to take non-discriminatory action against criminals.