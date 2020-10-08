UrduPoint.com
Hazara Police Arrested 389 Wanted Criminal

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Hazara police arrested 389 wanted criminal

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Hazara police on Thursday, during a massive drive against fugitive, arrested 389 wanted criminals involved in murder, robbery and other crimes.

Hazara police said during it's two months performance report.

Hazara police following the orders of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Qazi Jameel ur Rehman started a comprehensive drive against drug smugglers, murderer, robbers, illegal arms smuggling, and arrested 389 accused from all over Hazara division during the last two months.

Police also have seized 473 kg Hashish, 38 kg Heroin, 789 kg Ice and registered cases against the accused under the anti-narcotics act.

During the driven police also seized 1091 different calibers of arms and 76199 ammunition, registered cases against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

