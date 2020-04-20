UrduPoint.com
Hazara Police Booked 208 People For Violating Section 144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:14 PM

Hazara police on Monday registered 89 different cases in all the eight districts of the region while taking action against the violators of section 144 in the wake of coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Hazara police on Monday registered 89 different cases in all the eight districts of the region while taking action against the violators of section 144 in the wake of coronavirus.

According to the police sources, 40 cases were registered against hotels and restaurants owners, 49 cases registered against shopping plazas and shopkeepers while 208 people wer arrested.

Traffic police booked 4082 people for violating intra and inter-district traffic rules and seized 3785 vehicles.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman while chairing a meeting said that we have enforced government's orders strictly to make the drive successful against coronavirus.

He also asked people to stay at homes and stay safe from the COVID-19.

The DIG Hazara directed all District Police Officers (DPO) to boost up the security of quarantine and isolation centers, and Ehsaas Emergency Cash Centers, in your respective areas.

