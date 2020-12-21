Hazara police booked 808 unfit vehicles, overloading charges

Hazara police has booked 808 vehicles for overloading and unfit vehicles also issued a warning to 188 drivers during a drive in all over Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Hazara police has booked 808 vehicles for overloading and unfit vehicles also issued a warning to 188 drivers during a drive in all over Hazara division.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police ordered to take action against underage drivers and also directed public transport vehicle owners not to allow underage drivers and unfit vehicles.

During last week the DIG Hazara directed District Police Officers (DPOs) of the region to start a massive drive of public transport vehicles inspection to protect human lives and reduce the number of accidents.

Through the campaign with the cooperation of concerned department examine the fitness of the vehicles, aware the transporters about the issues of overloading and benefits of fit vehicles, adding Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said.

He strictly ordered to take legal action against the unserviceable vehicles those have failed in the fitness test, instruct the drivers of hilly areas public transport to avoid overloading, don't allow passengers to sit on the rooftop or stand on the sides of the vehicles otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The traffic police also conducting meetings with the transporters and drivers in the areas where snowfall has started, aware them of the danger of land sliding, overloading and fitness of the vehicles.

The DIG also directed DPOs to instruct traffic in-charges, SHOs, chowki in-charges to monitor the rural areas traffic routes themselves and inspect the traffic of their areas on daily basis, take strict action against the drivers those found violating.