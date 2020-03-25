Hazara police chalks out comprehensive security plan : RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Hazara, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Wednesday said that Hazara police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to fight against the covid-19 outbreak in the region and deployed more than 6000 police force in all seven districts of Hazara division.

He said this in a message for the people of Hazara and said that stay at home for their own protection.

Qazi Jameel further said that like the rest of the world, Pakistan is also suffering from coronavirus outbreak, the government has imposed an emergency to tackle the covid-19 and lockdown the country.

Hazara police also devised a security plan where more than 6000 policemen have been deployed at various places including inter districts points, quarantine centers, isolation centers, hospitals and other important places of all seven districts, RPO said.

He stated that intercity, inter-district and inter-provincial traffic is completely banned, markets, shopping malls, bazaars, and tourist spots have been closed, police would take strict action against the violators of the ban.

He further said that while taking action against the violators, Hazar police has arrested 37 people and also registered cases against them, we would not let anybody to violate the law, people are only safe at home.