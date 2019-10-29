UrduPoint.com
Hazara Police Chalks Out Foolproof Security Plan For Rabi-ul-Awal Processions

Hazara police Tuesday devised a foolproof and strict security plan for Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations to ensure the safe culmination of the processions and rallies in the different cities of the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : Hazara police Tuesday devised a foolproof and strict security plan for Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations to ensure the safe culmination of the processions and rallies in the different cities of the region.

District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal while chairing a meeting assured the participants for the provision of foolproof security for the Rabi-ul-Awal processions and rallies.

He said that the recent security plan would show the difference of security measures as compared to the past, police force would also perform duties on Rabi-ul-Awal.

In the meeting all stakeholders including SP headquarters Qamar Hayat, Peer of Tori Sharif Syed Kamal Hussain Shah, Ulema of different factions, representatives of traders associations were also present.

In Haripur DPO Dr. Zahid Ullah chaired a meeting with Ahle Sunnat Rabta Council at Usmania Masjid Talokar Haripur where the security plan for the Rabi-ul-Awal processions and rallies were discussed.

The representative of Rabta council briefed the DPO Haripur about the issues of Rabi-ul-Awal processions and rallies.

Dr. Zahid Ullah while speaking at the occasion said that love for Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is an integral part of our faith, this year we have chalked out a complete security plane for processions and rallies.

Giving the details, he said that the local representatives of Rabta council would inform their respective police stations about the processions and rallies while the police station would arrange security of the route with the help of TMA.

The DPO Haripur said that the collaboration of Ahle Sunnat Ulema during the Rabi-ul- Awal security plan was exemplary and we are grateful for the cooperation.

